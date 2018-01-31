Fog causes driver to crash vehicle into Southeast Side ditch, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Early morning fog made visibility difficult and caused a man to drive his vehicle into a grassy ditch, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The traffic accident occurred on westbound Southeast Military Drive near Republic Parkway on the city's Southeast Side.

According to police, the driver was having difficulty seeing the road due to the immense fog. When the driver saw lights coming in the opposite direction it temporarily confused him and he moved toward what he thought was another lane, police said. Instead, the vehicle went off the side of the road hit a small concrete curb and then rolled into a grassy ditch.

The driver was not hurt in the accident and police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

SAPD responded to the call. At this time no charges are expected to be filed.

