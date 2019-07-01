Group's off-roading plans go far off track, ends with rescue

SAN ANTONIO - A group’s plans to go off-roading in a canyon on the far Northwest Side went way off track early Monday morning.

San Antonio police said they received a call from a woman in the group shortly before 4 a.m., telling them they had been involved in a rollover crash.

Officers initially searched the area off Kyle Seale Parkway near Brandeis High School but couldn’t locate the crash scene.

It wasn’t until they launched their Eagle helicopter that they found the stranded people more than three miles away, off Kyle Seale near Sonoma Ridge.

Police say they found a man and woman there who told them they had been off-roading with some friends in a pickup which broke down.

They say they called another friend to pick them up but as they drove up a hill, that second pickup rolled over.

Police say some of the other people walked out of the canyon on their own.

Paramedics and firefighters using four-wheelers were able to reach the man and woman who were stranded and drive them out of the canyon area.

Both were checked for injuries inside an ambulance but later released.

The man appeared to have suffered a sprained ankle.

Police say they’re not sure how the two pickups will be removed from the canyon.

They say tow trucks may not be able to access the area.

