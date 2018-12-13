Head-on vehicle crash sends pregnant woman to hospital, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman was transported to an area hospital following a head-on vehicle crash overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Highway 211 and Potranco Road.

Deputies said the pregnant woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital with severe injuries. The status of the unborn child is not currently known.

The driver of the other vehicle, an unidentified man in his 30s, has been detained on suspicion of DWI.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.