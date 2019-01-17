Hit-and-run crash sends 2 on motorcycle to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men on a motorcycle were both hospitalized in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on West Military Drive near Highway 151.

According to police, the two men were heading down West Military when they were struck by a dark-colored car.

The female driver fled the scene following the crash, police said.

The two unidentified men were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

At this time, police have not located the driver of the sedan. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

