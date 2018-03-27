Hit-and-run turns into vehicle chase between drivers, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A hit and run crash turned into a vehicle chase between drivers overnight on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Monday on Callaghan Road near Babcock Road.

According to police, the hit-and-run crash led to the dark-colored sport utility vehicle being chased as it left the scene. The vehicle chase between the drivers resulted in two additional cars getting into a wreck on Callaghan near Centerview Drive, police said.

Police said the SUV eventually went off the road and into some utility poles before crashing on Centerview, right before the driver fled the scene on foot.

EMS crews responded and checked the two drivers hit at the scene.

