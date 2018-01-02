I-35 at La Salle/Frio county line in Laredo has reopened after icy conditions

LAREDO, Texas - Interstate 35 main lanes heading north and southbound at the La Salle/Frio county line (mile markers #82-#85) have reopened following icy road and bridge conditions.

High mast bridges (direct connector #1, DC2 & DC7) over I-35 main lanes at Milo Interchange (I-35 at I69W & US 59 Loop) mile marker #8 within the Laredo city limits remain closed due to icy bridge conditions.

All other state highway system road and bridges within the eight-county TxDOT Laredo District are open, officials said.

TxDOT said they will continue to monitor and treat any icy road and bridge conditions.

For conditions and traffic updates within the eight county Laredo District follow the @TxDOTLaredo Twitter feed.

(Original Story)

Laredo police have announced that they have closed all the bridges and overpasses on Interstate 35 within the city limits due to “severe icing.”

Subfreezing temperatures invaded the Lone Star State on Sunday and have remained in place into the new year.

“Perhaps share with those affected who may be returning from out of town. We will keep this page updated,” the department announced on Facebook.

The department did not say how long the closures would continue.

