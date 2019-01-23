I-35 South near Shepherd Road in Atascosa County closed due to 18-wheeler crash

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed Interstate 35 south near Shepherd Road in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved two other vehicles.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, the driver of the big rig made it out safely just before flames engulfed the 18-wheeler.

Major Accident SB IH-35 at Shepherd Rd pic.twitter.com/QxOeJKapUj — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 23, 2019

A crew at the scene can be seen offloading items from inside the trailer. The BCSO said the cargo is not hazardous.

One of the drivers involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries, the Bexar County Sheriff's office said.

Authorities say Interstate 35 south near Luckey Road is presently shut down until further notice. As a result, all traffic currently must exit the highway. Officials advise using an alternate route if possible.

