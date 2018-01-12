Intoxicated pedestrian walks into traffic, gets hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An intoxicated pedestrian walked into on-coming traffic and was hit by a passing sport utility vehicle, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Bandera Road and Mainland Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, the 27-year-old intoxicated man walked into the traffic and was immediately struck by the silver SUV. The pedestrian's friends then went looking for him and found the accident, police said.

The man injured was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name is not currently known.

The driver of the SUV stopped and assisted the investigation following the accident and will not be charged, police said.

