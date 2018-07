SAN ANTONIO - It's happened again.

The driver of an 18-wheeler failed to negotiate the Finesilver curve downtown and landed on its side.

The curve is notoriously known for similar accidents, especially involving big rigs.

The accident has forced the closure of the curve at Interstate 35 South at Interstate 10 West.

A crew is on the way to the scene to gather information, which we'll pass along shortly.

