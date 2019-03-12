Traffic

LIVE: Major crash on I-10 downtown snarls traffic

SAN ANTONIO - A major crash Tuesday morning has prompted the closing of all lanes of Interstate 10 East from North Frio Street.

A Transguide camera shows several vehicles involved in the crash.

Monitor this page for updates, as we await more information on the crash and how long the closure will be in effect.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.