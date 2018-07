Crews worked throughout the day Thursday to repair a traffic light that fell on the street on the city's Northwest Side.

The light collapsed on the access road of Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard just before noon.

TxDOT crews are trying figure out how it all happened, but officials said the light just fell down and wasn't knocked over by a vehicle.

Traffic was backed up while crews worked to move the light off the road.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.