Lyft to roll out 2,000 electric scooters in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Lyft rolled out the first 250 of 2,000 electric scooters Wednesday in San Antonio.
The rideshare company received permits for the scooters before City Council approved a cap on the number of scooters allowed in the city.
District 1 City Councilman Robert Trevino said the company unveiled a clear plan to help the city regulate dockless vehicles.
"They've been very intentional. They are looking at what this community is needing and how they can be a part of a resolution, and a solution at other items that can help our community's quality of life," Trevino said.
Lyft hopes to bring in racks to park scooters.
The company is also working to introduce a community pass to give low-income people an opportunity to ride scooters, company officials said.
Interested riders would need to apply online for a pass valid for up to six months that would allow a rider to rent a scooter for free without a smartphone.
San Antonio is the second city in Texas and among the first in the country for Lyft scooters, company officials said.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.