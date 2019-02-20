Lyft to roll out 2,000 electric scooters in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Lyft rolled out the first 250 of 2,000 electric scooters Wednesday in San Antonio.

The rideshare company received permits for the scooters before City Council approved a cap on the number of scooters allowed in the city.

District 1 City Councilman Robert Trevino said the company unveiled a clear plan to help the city regulate dockless vehicles.

"They've been very intentional. They are looking at what this community is needing and how they can be a part of a resolution, and a solution at other items that can help our community's quality of life," Trevino said.

Lyft hopes to bring in racks to park scooters.

The company is also working to introduce a community pass to give low-income people an opportunity to ride scooters, company officials said.

Interested riders would need to apply online for a pass valid for up to six months that would allow a rider to rent a scooter for free without a smartphone.

San Antonio is the second city in Texas and among the first in the country for Lyft scooters, company officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.