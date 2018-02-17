Main lanes of I-10 at Foster Road closed for the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The main lanes of I-10 at Foster Road will be closed all weekend.

The closure started at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. TxDOT said the lanes will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic will exit Foster Road, continue along the frontage road and re-enter at the next available ramp. Crews will be reconfiguring the new ramp located at the intersection of Woodlake.

Consider using Loop 1604 North to I-35 South to get to the rodeo.

