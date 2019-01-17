Major accident reported in median of SB I-37 at US Hwy 181

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident occurred on southbound Interstate 37 at Highway 181, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The single-vehicle wreck was in the median and had the left lanes closed in both the southbound and northbound directions.

Early reports indicate that someone may be hurt as the medical examiner has been called and officers were seen holding a white sheet preventing drivers from seeing what’s going on.

The San Antonio Police Department Traffic Investigation Detail was at the scene along with the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews.

Traffic in the area slowed and police advised using an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Major accident SB I-37 at US Hwy 181. Accident is in the median. Left lanes closed in both SB and NB lanes as SAPD and SAFD work on thier investigation. SAPD Traffic Investigation Detail on the scene. pic.twitter.com/U5ngC3Hmqr — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.