Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic headache on southbound I-35

SAN ANTONIO - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning possibly involving an 18-wheeler caused some traffic headaches for commuters on the city's South Side.

The crash was called in just after 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35, near the Theo and Malone Avenue exit.

Early reports indicated there may have been as many as six vehicles involved in the accident. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

A KSAT 12 crew at the scene saw an 18-wheeler stopped and at least three cars on wreckers. A driver involved in the crash said they were on a hill and that there is a light out in the area, making it hard for drivers to see.

Traffic was forced off the highway and redirected along the access road as emergency crews worked at the scene. The highway has since reopened.

