Major accident reported WB Loop 410 between Harry Wurzbach, Nacogdoches

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident has been reported on westbound Loop 410 between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio police said Monday.

Police have diverted all traffic to the access road and emergency crews work at the scene.

At this time, it remains unclear how many vehicles are involved and if anyone is hurt.

Officials advise using an alternate route if possible.

Major Accident - WB Loop 410 between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches - All Traffic Diverted to Access Rd. pic.twitter.com/lEDrngcdSY — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 29, 2018

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Here's the latest regarding traffic issues in the San Antonio area:

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Below is a map of notable low water crossings in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.