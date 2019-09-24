Major highway expansion scheduled for Loop 1604

Laura Lopez, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, said the project is set to start construction in early 2021. It was prompted by the amount of congestion that is experienced between Bandera Road and Interstate 35.

“Currently, there are four lanes,” Lopez said, “two in each direction, so we are proposing to the public four lanes in each direction and two HOV lanes.”

She said the city’s growth has a lot to do with their need to start this project.

“San Antonio along the north side of town is definitely developed,” Lopez said. “It has grown and it is going to continue to grow. There are a lot of people that live and work and drive along Loop 1604.”

Two open houses will be held for residents to provide public input and receive more information about the plans.

“We will have schematics, we will have an animation and boards that people can see what we are proposing,” Lopez said.

She said they also have plans for the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

“Currently, it is a clover leaf there, and for those who live in the San Antonio area know that where we have had clover leaf interchanges, those have been changed to direct connectors and that is exactly what we are going to be doing there as well,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the funds they receive will dictate the exact ending date for the project, but that is unknown at this time. That project, which is about 23 miles long, will also accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians, water quality protection and other features.

The open houses will take place Tuesday at Redland Oaks Church and Wednesday at Brandeis High School. Both meetings will run from 5 to 7 p.m.