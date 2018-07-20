Man airlifted to SA hospital after motorcycle crash in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A motorcyclist in New Braunfels was seriously injured in a vehicle crash and flown to San Antonio via AirLife overnight, the New Braunfels Police Department said Friday.

The accident was reported just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Fair Lane and E. Common Street.

According to police, officers witnessed the motorcycle accident as it occurred.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was unresponsive at the scene and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man was flown to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit is now investigating the crash.

