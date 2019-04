SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of DWI after he crashed his vehicle into a fence overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near New Guilbeau and Braun Gate.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and jumped a curb, just before crashing into roughly 40 feet of wooden fence.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

SAPD did not disclose the name of the man in custody.

