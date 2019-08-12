Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A driver says fear made him run from the scene of what turned out to be a fatal crash in South Bexar County, an arrest affidavit says.

Jose Martinez-Cervantez, 26, was taken into police custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a witness told police they saw a brown, early 2000s model Chevrolet pickup truck swerving as it traveled roughly 50 yards in front of their vehicle on Highway 281 South near Mission Grande.

Police said the witness saw the truck suddenly veer on the right shoulder and hit what appeared to be the "biggest pothole he ever hit."

The witness said they stopped to find a motorcycle on its side and the victim, Gilberto Plaza, 50, gasping for air beneath it. Plaza would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said the pickup truck, however, continued southbound and failed to stop and render aid. Investigators later found a license plate at the crash.

Bexar County deputies tracked Martinez-Cervantes to his home and found his truck with front end damage, police said.

Police said after questioning him, Martinez-Cervantes later admitted to fleeing and then told them he had been drinking and was scared.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.