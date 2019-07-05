Driver charged after crashing truck into stalled vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the man who they say crashed his pickup truck into a stalled vehicle early Thursday morning.

Robert Isaiah Pena, 23, was taken into police custody.

According to police, three people were on the side of the road with a broken down vehicle with its hazard lights on when the pickup truck Pena was driving crashed directly into it. Two men had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle, police said.

Authorities say Pena had been drinking and was exiting off the highway onto the access road when he thought he missed a phone call. He was checking his phone at the time of the crash, police said.

One of the men suffered a broken arm and head trauma. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injury. Another man was checked out by emergency crews at the scene.

Pena was assessed for a DWI and found to be intoxicated and was booked for intoxication assault, police said.

His bond is set at $12,500.

