Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing North Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a North Side street Tuesday night.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Richard Alfrido, 55.

According to police, Alfrido was crossing San Pedro Avenue near Sahara Street at a crosswalk using a walker but disregarded a green light for westbound traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene, was not intoxicated and cooperated with the investigation. No criminal charges are pending, police said.

