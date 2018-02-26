Man ejected from vehicle in collision with suspected drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being ejected from his vehicle during a collision with a suspected drunk driver overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Highway 16.

According to police, the man was driving a silver pickup truck northbound on Highway 16 when a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn onto the access road of Loop 410.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was detained on suspicion of a DWI, police said.

