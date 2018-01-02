Man hit by car in Castle Hills was not using crosswalk, police say

CASTLE HILLS - A man was hit by a car while crossing a street in Castle HIlls outside the designated crosswalk.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Blanco and Oblate roads.

Castle Hills police said the man, who is in his 60s, had just gotten off a bus and crossed Blanco Road about 20 yards away from the crosswalk.

They said the area is not well lighted, and the driver apparently did not see him.

The car was traveling about 35 mph at the time, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police did not know the extent of his injuries.

