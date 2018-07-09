Man hit, killed while walking on access road near Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man walking along the access road of Loop 1604 was hit and killed by a vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the access road near Hausman Road and Bandera Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was walking along the access road when a white pickup truck struck him.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did not see the man in time and was unable to avoid him. The man hit was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges.

The name of the man killed has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

