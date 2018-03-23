Man hospitalized after being hit by truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by truck while crossing the street, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of Nacogdoches Road, located not far from Thousand Oaks on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, the man had darted out into the street when he was struck by a black pickup truck.

RELATED: 2 pedestrians hit by car while crossing street, police say

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver causes 3-car accident, police say

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries.

The driver pulled over to render aid and called for help, police said. No charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.