Man hospitalized after vehicle runs over his legs, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after a vehicle drove over his legs, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. near North Polaris Street and Paso Hondo, which is found not far from North New Braunfels Avenue on the city's East Side.

According to police, an intoxicated man in his 60 was laying down with his legs in the street. That's when, police said, a vehicle drove by, ran over his legs and kept going.

Police said the driver probably did not even know that they hit the man.

The unnamed victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

