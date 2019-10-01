Man in critical condition after being struck by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after being hit by car late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Thousand Oaks, near the intersection of Uhr Lane on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, a man in his 50s was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a black sedan. Police said he was not in a crosswalk.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name was not released.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid and no charges are expected to be filed. No one else was hurt.

