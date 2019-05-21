Man in critical condition after Southwest Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in the hospital in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near South Zarzamora Street and West Harlan Avenue, not far from Somerset Road.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the man lying in the street, barely breathing.

Police said the driver fled following the crash and that there were no witnesses.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30 or 40s, was taken to University Hospital with multiple injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

