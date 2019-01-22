Man killed after being hit by motorcycle on I-10

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is dead after he was struck by a motorcycle late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the man had pulled over to the side of the highway when his pickup truck broke down. When he got out of his truck, a motorcycle struck him, police said.

Police said the man was then hit by several other cars. The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

Police did not disclose the name of the man killed pending notification to his next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

