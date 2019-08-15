Man killed after being hit by several vehicles on I-37, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was hit and killed while attempting to run across the highway overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on I-37 northbound between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Florida Street.

According to police, the unidentified man was attempting to cross the highway when he was hit by multiple vehicles.

Police said one of the vehicles was exiting the highway when the man was struck and pulled into a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant to wait for emergency crews.

The victim, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.

