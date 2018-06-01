Man killed after crashing truck into shopping center sign

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after crashing his truck into a Southeast Side shopping center sign overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The accident was reported just after 1 a.m. near East Southcross and South Gevers Street, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, bystanders ran to the man's aid following the crash and pulled him out just before flames engulfed the truck. The good Samaritans then attempted CPR, police said. Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

At this time it unclear as to why the accident occurred. Police also did not disclose the name of the man killed, pending notification to next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

