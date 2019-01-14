Man killed in fiery Corvette crash on Highway 151 access road

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after a Corvette caught fire in a crash with both a sport utility vehicle and a wall overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on the Highway 151 access road between Callaghan and Pinn Roads.

According to police, a man crashed his Corvette into the back of an SUV and then into a wall just before the vehicle caught fire.

The driver of the Corvette did not make it out of the burning vehicle, police said.

At this time, the name and age of the driver killed are not currently known. The person driving the SUV was not hurt in the incident.

Police said speed likely was a factor in the crash. The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.