Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Medical Center, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in the Medical Center area late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road, which is not far from Wurzbach Road and Loop 410 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the unidentified 70-year-old man was struck by a white pickup truck that then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital but later died.

So far, not arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

