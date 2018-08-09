Man leaving West Side restaurant hit and killed by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man leaving a local restaurant on the city's West Side was hit and killed by a sport utility vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, which is located near Southwest 34th Street and West Commerce.

According to police, a man in his 60s was leaving the Taqueria Fiesta Charra Mexican restaurant and walked onto a dark street and was hit by the SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid and no charges will be filed.

Both the SAPD and the SAFD responded to the call. The investigation is ongoing.

