Man running across highway struck by 18-wheeler, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being struck by an 18-wheeler overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Loop 410 near Somerset Road.

According to police, the man was trying to run across the highway when he was clipped by the 18-wheeler.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the driver of the big rig stopped following the collision and that no charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.