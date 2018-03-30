Man running across Huebner Road hit by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man running across Huebner Road was hit by a vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 11600 block of Huebner Road, which is located not far from Interstate 10 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, officers were responding to a disturbance call at the apartments and when they arrived they saw two men running across the street. That's when, police said, one of the men was hit by a black sedan.

The man hit was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and was not intoxicated, police said.

The other man running across the street was eventually questioned by police. It is unclear if he faces any charges.

