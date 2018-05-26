Man severs arm in vehicle crash after driving while intoxicated, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after police say he was driving intoxicated and slammed his truck into a stopped car on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. near Callaghan Road and Viva Max.

According to police, the vehicle was at a complete stop at a red light on Callaghan Road. The truck came from behind and slammed into the back of the vehicle, police said. The truck rolled several times, causing the driver to be thrown around inside.

The passenger side window broke, causing the glass to slice the drivers right arm off, police said. Emergency crews recovered the severed arm and rushed the driver to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said they suspect that alcohol played a factor in the incident. Officials said he could be charged with DWI if he survives.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries and was taken home by his parents. Police said they did receive a call from the parents claiming they later took their son to the hospital. The injuries were not disclosed.

