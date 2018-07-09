Man taken to hospital after being injured in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near Potranco Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a maroon pickup truck.

Officers say however its possible that the man may have been panhandling in the street.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did not stop to help and will face charges of failing to stop and render aid when found.

