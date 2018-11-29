Man walking in street hit, killed by tow truck

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a tow truck late Wednesday night on the city's Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Fredericksburg Road near Huebner Road.

According to police, the man in his 50s had just walked onto the street when he was struck and killed.

Police said the driver of the tow truck was not under the influence. The driver told police he saw a dark figure on the road right before the crash.

At this time, the name of the man killed is not currently known. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.