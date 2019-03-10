Medical examiner ID's driver who died crashing car into concrete box

SAN ANTONIO - A driver killed in an early-morning vehicle crash Saturday morning was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday.

Fabian Mederos, 38, died in a one-vehicle accident just after 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of the Northwest Loop 410 frontage road.

According to police, Mederos lost control of his vehicle, then hit a TransGuide post box. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the vehicle was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities say Saturday morning's weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.

"It was misting and the roads were slick," said Carlos Ortíz, public information officer for San Antonio police.

