More barricades added around West Side sinkhole to deter traffic

SAN ANTONIO - More barricades were added around a sinkhole that is blocking a part of the right lane near General McMullen and Commerce Street.

Since Saturday morning, crews have put out orange cones and signs, hoping to deter traffic away from a section of the 4600 block of Commerce, where they covered the sinkhole with a metal sheet. While it’s not very wide, it is quite deep.

Some residents say they’re very concerned.

“That’s scary because the first thing that would go down would be … the back of the vehicle,” said Evelyn Morales.

“That’s my worst fear when it rains. I'm scared to drive because of that,” said Jennifer Chapa.

While the area around the sinkhole seems to be stable, officials said they are concerned that the ground is giving way and the hole is getting deeper.

The area of the sinkhole is expected to be shut down until crews can make permanent repairs.

