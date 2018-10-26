Mother and daughter thrown from truck in rollover crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her teenage daughter were taken to area hospitals following a rollover vehicle crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported around 11 p.m. on Loop 410 near South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the woman and her 15-year-old daughter were both ejected from their Toyota Tundra after it first rolled over a guardrail, down a hill and into an embankment.

The unidentified woman was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition and her daughter was taken to University Hospital. Her condition is not currently known.

At this time, police have not disclosed the cause of the crash.The investigation is ongoing.

