Motorcyclist breaks leg in crash after hitting dog with bike, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after breaking his leg during a crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on West Formosa Boulevard and Escalon Avenue, not far from Commercial Avenue on the city's South Side.

According to police, the man struck a dog while he was traveling westbound on West Formosa.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to recover. His name and age were not disclosed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.