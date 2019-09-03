Motorcyclist breaks leg in North Side crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Starcrest Drive near Stuntman Road and Highway 281.

According to police, the motoryclist, a man in his 20s, lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason and jumped the median, just before hitting a fire hydrant and then crashing back into the center median.

Police said the injured man was taken to University Hospital with a broken leg and is expected to recover.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

