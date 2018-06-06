Motorcyclist crashes after hitting loose gravel on road, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after 11 p.m. on Isom Road near Sandau Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist hit some loose gravel on the road just before crashing.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

Police did not say if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

