Motorcyclist hit, killed by car after running red light, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a car after running a red light on the city's West Side Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Castroville Road.

According to police, witnesses said they saw the motorcycle traveling northbound on South General McMullen at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light and collided with a black 2008 Dodge Avenger that was turning left.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital by emergency crews, where he later was pronounced deceased.

Police said the man killed did not have any identification in his possession and has not yet been identified.

