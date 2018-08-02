Motorcyclist hospitalized after being thrown more than 120 feet during crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Stone Oak and was taken to an area hospital, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near Wilderness Oak and Hardy Oak on the city's far North Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a curb. The motorcyclist was then thrown more than 120 feet off the bike, police said.

The man was taken to University Hospital with severe head trauma as he was not wearing a helmet.

His name, age, and condition are not currently known.

