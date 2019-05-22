Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle on Loop 410 access road

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after he crashed into a vehicle on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after midnight on the access road of Loop 410 near Broadway.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on the access road of Loop 410 when it crashed into the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

Police said at this time it is unclear as to who was at fault. Neither appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

