Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV, Leon Valley police say

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A motorcyclist has been taken to an area hospital after a crash with a sport utility vehicle early Sunday morning, Leon Valley police said.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bandera and Wurzbach roads on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist collided with the SUV, throwing him off the bike. The man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

The unidentified driver of the SUV was not hurt in the incident, police said. It is unclear whether any charges will be filed as a result of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

